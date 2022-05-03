The 2022 Claremorris Agricultural Show returns on Sunday the 31st of July following an absence of 3 years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event, long recognised as one of the premier shows in the western region, will once again host a huge array of features including livestock classes, showjumping, trade fair, dog show, cookery demonstrations, children's entertainment and live music acts on stage.

It takes place every year at the Claremorris Athletics Track on the Balla Road and is a great day for friends and family with a wide range of activities to do throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the Show paid tribute to the unprecedented support the event has received over the years from many sources, including the general public and their volunteers.

With a little over 12 weeks to go to what will be the 102nd staging of the event updates will be available on various media platforms including the Show website claremorrisshow.com and their Facebook page.