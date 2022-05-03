Seven exceedances of the pesticide MCPA have been detected in the public drinking water supplies in Louisburgh and Newport in 2021.

These exceedances were detected as part of Irish Water’s public water supply monitoring programme.

MCPA is still the most commonly detected pesticide in drinking water sources and is present in many commonly used herbicide products used to control thistles, docks and rushes.

There was a slight reduction of one in the number of exceedances for pesticides in public drinking water supplies in Mayo last year.

Dr Pat O’Sullivan, Irish Water’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist told Midwest News that the levels detected do not represent a threat to public health...