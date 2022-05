The Irish Farmers Association is welcoming a new 55 million euro support scheme for growing silage.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will today ask his cabinet colleagues to sign off on the plan which will see farmers paid 100 euro per hectare for all silage cut up to a maximum of 10 hectares.

The IFA says while the maximum 1,000 euro payment is welcome, more supports will be needed to help cover production costs which have spiralled in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.