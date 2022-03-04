The Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre is holding walk-in vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 at the following times this weekend:

 Saturday 05 March – 9.30am to 2.30pm

 Sunday 06 March – 9.30am to 12pm

The walk-in clinics for 5 to 11 year olds this weekend are for dose 1 only.

What to bring to a walk-in clinic for 5 to 11 year olds?

 Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

 PPS Number for the child, along with ID for the parent or guardian.

 If possible bring a form of identification for the child with their date of birth on it. This can be their passport or birth certificate.

 If these are not available, any identification like a Public Services Card or school ID would be helpful also.

 If the child does not have any identification, the parent/guardian who brings them to their appointment can confirm their identity and age.

Children should wear something that will make it easy to get their vaccine in their upper arm. Also they should eat before arriving as there may be a wait at the vaccination centre.

To speed up the registration process at the walk-in clinic, parents/guardians are encouraged to register their children in advance by going to vaccine.hse.ie

Recent COVID-19 infection?

Children who have symptoms of COVID-19 or a positive antigen test should delay getting their vaccine for 4 weeks.