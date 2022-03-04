The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar is in Mayo today for a number of engagements including the unveiling of 30 high-quality new jobs and a significant investment of €4million in Multi-Colour Corporation (MCC) Castlebar.

MCC is the world’s largest premium label and packaging supplier. MCC Castlebar is one of three sites in Ireland employing almost 300 people. The company is actively recruiting for the new positions which are mainly connected to the acquisition of cutting-edge digital technology.

MCC Castlebar, located at the Breaffy Industrial park, specialises in print for the healthcare industry.

It was previously Cashin Print and was taken over by MCC in 2016.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley has been speaking to John Fennessy, General Manager of MCC, Castlebar this lunchtime about today’s announcement..