The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar and the Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy today launched the West Regional Enterprise Plan for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon at the GMIT Castlebar campus this morning.

It’s part of a €180m investment in regional development.

The Government has committed to nine enterprise plans, covering every part of the country. Up to €180m in funding is being provided to invest in new projects which create new jobs and help companies grow in each region.

Speaking at the launch this morning the Tanaiste said “It’s great to be in Mayo to launch the plan for the West. Galway, Mayo and Roscommon have so much to offer. This Plan, which has been developed by the local community, will look at how we can strengthen and grow existing industries, such as Life Sciences, AgTech and Food and of course the Cultural and Creative sector and realise the potential of new, developing industries, such as Renewable Energy.

He added that one of his priorities as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, is to have 2.5 million people employed in the country by 2024. We’re investing up to €180m in these nine regional enterprise plans to help reach that target.”

Welcoming the launch of the West Regional Plan, Minister Troy said the Plan is a direct result of the ambition and collaboration of industry leaders, enterprise agencies, local authorities, and more from across the region to address the unique challenges and opportunities for the West.

The €180m in funding will support the development and implementation of collaborative and innovative projects that can enable and sustain enterprise and employment growth in the regions.