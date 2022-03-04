The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys is in county Sligo today for a number of engagements.

In Enniscrone this morning she announced over €850,000 in funding to support 19 rural regeneration projects across the country.

The investment, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, aims to breathe new life into rural communities, support remote working, tackle vacancy and dereliction enhance town centre living.

This strand makes funding of up to €50,000 available to local authorities to assist them to contribute to significant, well-developed projects which will subsequently progress to construction stage with the help of more investment in the future.

The funding follows on from the announcement last week of almost €18.5 million under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which supported 99 projects across the country.

Among the projects being funded include: