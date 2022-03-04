Government grants are subsidising luxury cars for the rich and jeopardising Ireland's targets for electric vehicles.

That's the finding of a major new study by Trinity College Dublin and Queens University Belfast, which found that most charging points at private houses were in affluent urban areas.

The report recommends that interest free loans would make the target of almost 1 million EV's here by 2030 much more achievable.

Report author Professor Brian Caulfield says the current grant schemes are only benefitting the well off..