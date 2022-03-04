Minister Heather Humphrey will be in Tubbercurry today to officially open the revamped An Chroi Digital Hub. The hub is located in the former Aurivo Head Office just off the Ballina Road and has recently undergone a significant upgrade with the support of a number of Government agencies including Digiwest, Atlantic Economic Corridor, Enterprise Ireland, Connected hubs fund, Sligo County Council and Sligo Leader.

The digital hub is a member of the national Connected hubs organisation, a Government of Ireland initiative that supports individual hubs to come together under a shared identity to maximise the economic opportunity of remote working.

An Chroi has been transformed into a state of the art digital hub facility offering dedicated 500mb fibre broadband, cutting edge co-working & office spaces, digital boardroom, smart huddle rooms, innovation space and a large event space with virtual reality capability. The new podcast and video content studio is the only facility of its kind in the North West.

Chairperson of Tubbercurry Development Company David Hosey says ‘we are a voluntary group focused on driving the economic prosperity of our local area. We are very grateful for the support received from local agencies to upgrade An Chroi. We look forward to creating a community of remote workers within An Chroi and educating our community on the new technologies that will showcase Tubbercurry as a real ‘Smart Community’ and enable our community to thrive.’

Further information is available on An Chroi website (www.anchroi.ie), across all social media channels or via message to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .