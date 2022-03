Ballaghaderreen has been confirmed as the host town for the 2022 Roscommon County fleadh cheoil this Easter bank holiday weekend.

The five day event will kick off on Holy Thursday 14th April.

Organisers say it will come as a welcome boost to the local economy in Ballaghaderreen after a difficult two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those wishing to compete at the Easter fleadh in Ballaghadereen should contact a member of their local Comhaltas branch on or before this Monday March 7th.