Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Mayo County Council are currently drafting a bus shelter plan for the county.

That’s according to Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary, who says he is working with councillors to identify priority locations.

The matter was raised with him in respect of the bus stop in Ballyhaunis, by both the town chamber and community council, as well as from representatives from different towns in Mayo.

Deputy Calleary says people who use a bus service are entitled to have decent facilities.

He told Midwest Radio's John Morley that amenities like bus shelters will encourage more people to use public transport.