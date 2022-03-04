30 new jobs will be formally announced today by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at a Castlebar based company.

The FG leader and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment is visiting Castlebar and Westport today for a number of engagements.

He gets his visit underway at GMIT Castlebar campus at 11am to launch the West Regional Enterprise Plan.

The plan brings together local and regional stakeholders to focus on the opportunities for accelerating job creation in the region - particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tanaiste says this plan is specific to the West, but feeds into the Government's overall plan for balanced regional development....

At 1 o'clock this afternoon, Mr Varadaker will visit MCC (Multi-Colour Corporation), located at the Business Park on the Breaffy Road, Castlebar, where he will announce 30 new jobs. The digital technology company is formally announcing a 4 million euro investment at its Castlebar facility today.

MCC is one of the largest label solutions providers in the world and the company established an Irish presence when it acquired the former Cashin Print Service in the county town a number of years ago.

The Tanaiste will then travel on to Westport for lunch and heads back to Castlebar for 4 pm for a Fine Gael party event at Breaffy House.

After that, he will meet with local party councillors and Oireachtas members.

His final event at the same venue is a Fine Gael Constituency AGM at 8pm.