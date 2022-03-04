This weekend the community of Straide is organising a Ukraine Appeal and are looking for donations.

Both tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday evening from 6-8pm, people are invited to bring their donations to the Straide Davitt Community Hall for dispatch to the Ukraine.

The organisers are asking for a very specific list of items that can be found on the Straide Community facebook and instagram pages or contact Kate on 087 6883880.

The items sought include:

Nappies - all sizes Formula Non-perishable baby food Baby wipes Baby blankets Thermal blankets

Women: Sanitary products Soap Toothpaste/Toothbrushes Shampoo Deodorant

Medical: Painkillers (paracetamol/ibuprofen) Plasters/Bandages Antiseptic Wipes

Misc: Flashlights/Torches Powerbanks Batteries Ear Plugs Disposable Masks Disposable Gloves Toilet Roll/Tissues Yoga Mats Sleeping Bags Blankets M/F Warm Jackets only M Thermal Underwear only M/F Socks only Dry Foods (pasta, rice, tinned foods etc) Energy bars