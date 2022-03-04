This weekend the community of Straide is organising a Ukraine Appeal and are looking for donations.
Both tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday evening from 6-8pm, people are invited to bring their donations to the Straide Davitt Community Hall for dispatch to the Ukraine.
The organisers are asking for a very specific list of items that can be found on the Straide Community facebook and instagram pages or contact Kate on 087 6883880.
The items sought include:
Nappies - all sizes Formula Non-perishable baby food Baby wipes Baby blankets Thermal blankets
Women: Sanitary products Soap Toothpaste/Toothbrushes Shampoo Deodorant
Medical: Painkillers (paracetamol/ibuprofen) Plasters/Bandages Antiseptic Wipes
Misc: Flashlights/Torches Powerbanks Batteries Ear Plugs Disposable Masks Disposable Gloves Toilet Roll/Tissues Yoga Mats Sleeping Bags Blankets M/F Warm Jackets only M Thermal Underwear only M/F Socks only Dry Foods (pasta, rice, tinned foods etc) Energy bars