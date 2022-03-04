Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating a fatal road collision that occurred yesterday evening (Thursday 3rd March0 on the R208 near Drumcong, Co. Leitrim.



At approximately 5p.m. a motorcyclist and car collided at Aghacashlaun, Carrick- on-Shannon.

A male motorcyclist in his late 40s was fatally injured in the collision. His name has not yet been released. His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver in his late 30s of the car and sole occupant was uninjured and did not require medical attention.



Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene this morning and the road is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



