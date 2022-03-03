Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this evening on the R208 near Drumcong, Co. Leitrim.



At approximately 5p.m. a motorcyclist and car collided at Aghacashlaun, Carrick- on-Shannon. The male motorcyclist (late 40s) was fatally injured in the collision. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place in due course. The male driver (late 30s) of the car and sole occupant was uninjured and did not require medical attention.



The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place. The road will remain closed overnight and the examination of the scene will begin tomorrow morning Friday 4th March, 2022 at first light.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.