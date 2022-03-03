The National Lottery has confirmed that the Mayo winner of €1 million in the Daily Millions draw has come forward.

It was confirmed this morning that the winning ticket in Tuesday's Daily Millions - worth €1 million - was sold in the Spar store & Corrib Oil filling station on the Castlebar road in Westport.

It's a busy spot with local customers, visitors to Westport, and the large number of construction workers working on the new N5 road frequenting the store.

This evening, it's been confirmed that the lucky winner has come forward, and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their life-changing prize.