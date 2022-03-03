The exhumation at the site of the Tuam mother and baby home will be one of the most complex forensic excavations ever undertaken, “not only in Ireland, but anywhere in the world”, according to the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

He says new legislation will provide the legal basis to conduct the exhumation, and said there will be more involvement of family members and former residents in the process.

Speaking in the Dáil at the second stage of the Institutional Burials Bill 2022, the Children's Minister acknowledged the “sense of urgency and frustration” among family members at the delay at the publication of the legislation.

In 2014, Tuam historian Catherine Corless, revealed that almost 800 babies and young children had died and were buried in an old sewage system at the former Mother & Baby home in the town.

According to the Irish Examiner, Minister O'Gorman now says this will be one of the most complex forensic excavation and recovery efforts ever undertaken.

He said it will encompass a DNA identification process on a scale never done before in Ireland, and added that what happened at Tuam was “a stain on our national conscience”.