The average costs of demolishing and rebuilding a home impacted by pyrite or mica would range between €150,000 to €421,000, according to a new report.

The report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland says the cost of demolishing and rebuilding pyrite-affected homes would be around €145-164 per square foot, based on February 2022 prices.

The report gives a breakdown of how much it would cost to demolish and rebuild eight different types of houses in both estate and one-off housing scenarios.

For example it says the cost of demolishing and rebuilding a 3-bed semi detached house in an estate would be €165,000 - compared to a rural 4-bed two-storey house at almost €340,000.

These costs however do not include new foundations, making a home A-rated, or consent fees and engineer professional fees.

Hundreds of homeowners across Mayo are impacted by pyrite damage, and are awaiting the legislation that will underpin the new redress scheme - that's expected to go before Cabinet in April.

Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh told Midwest News this evening that, while the report is useful in terms of rebuilding costs, there are other elements that will need to be included in the new legislation.....