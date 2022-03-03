8,788 new Covid19 cases have been confirmed today.

There are 4,042 PCR-confirmed cases, while 4,746 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

661 patients are in hospital, which is an increase of 8 on yesterday, with 46 of these patients in ICU.

Hospitals in the West have seen an increase in the past week in the number of Covid-29 patients being treated.

Sligo University Hospital currently has the highest number of Covid patients of any hospital in the country, at 59.

That's up from 34 a week ago.

Galway University Hospital is currently treating 35 Covid patients, with 13 at Portuincla Hospital - up from 1 a week ago, and 10 Covid patients at Mayo University Hospital, up from 8 last week.