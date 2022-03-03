A report has been published today which will impact on the Government's new pyrite redress scheme.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors report on construction costs for the Defective Concrete Blocks grant scheme has been published, and arises from the Government's decision last November to establish a 100% redress scheme for homeowners affected by pyrite and mica - with hundreds of homeowners in Co Mayo impacted.

At that time, the Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien announced improvements to the original redress scheme, and said he would consult with the Society of Chartered Surveyors on the methodology for calculating grants.

The Minister has now asked the Expert Working Group to analyse the report and make recommendations to him.

Minister O'Brien says today is an important step forward in getting the enhanced redress scheme up and running, and he intends to bring the final details of the scheme and the necessary legislation to Cabinet next month.

He has also appointed John O'Connor as liaison to the Homeowners Forum, to ensure homeowners' views are represented as the scheme progresses.

Mr O'Connor is Chairperson of the Housing Commission and a member of the Expert Group and has already engaged extensively with homeowners on this issue.