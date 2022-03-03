The Great Spotted Woodpecker has made a welcome return to Co Mayo.

This species was extinct in Ireland for over 200 years, until they were discovered in the North and East from 2005 onwards.

The Enniscoe Estate in north Mayo has now confirmed sightings of the Great Spotted Woodpecker over recent weeks, with other confirmed and unconfirmed sightings across the country, while their stronghold remains in Wicklow.

The bird watching community will be excited by the sightings and recordings of the woodpecker over the past number of weeks.