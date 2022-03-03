There's ongoing pressure again today on the Emergency Department at Galway University Hospital.

There are 54 patients on trolleys at the hospital today - following on from 50 on trolleys yesterday at the facility.

The high number of people attending the Emergency Department, along with ongoing bed pressures, is resulting in long delays for patients who need to be admitted.

There are 34 patients on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital, 24 at Mayo University Hospital and 19 at Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe - according to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.