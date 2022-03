A Sligo Councillor says she is very surprised at Alan Kelly’s decision to resign as the party’s leader.

He stepped down last night, saying the party's TD's and Senator's made it clear they no longer had confidence in his leadership.

It is understood that Mr Kelly was approached yesterday by three members of the parliamentary party to tell him the party had lost confidence in him.

Labour Councillor Nessa Cosgrove says the news has come out of the blue.