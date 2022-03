A Castlebar man will feature tonight in RTE’s new Autism documentary, entitled 'Speechless'.

Fiacre Ryan’s story will be broadcast on RTE One this evening (Thursday) at 10.15 p.m.

21 years old Fiacre has non-verbal autism, and lives in Castlebar with his parents Pat and Carmel and sisters Rebekah and Alison.

Fiacre’s story was first featured on the RTE programme ‘Autism and Me’.