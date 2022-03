The shop in Westport that sold a €1 million winning Lotto ticket has been revealed this morning.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the top prize in Tuesday's Daily Million 2pm draw has not yet come forward to claim their €1 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Spar on the Castlebar road in Westport.

Kevin Heffernan is the manager of the Spar/Corrib Oil shop and has been giving more details to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley.