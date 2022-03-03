A unified network across rural Ireland is the only way to address the poor mobile telephone coverage in rural areas for some individuals, businesses and emergency services.

That’s the view of Roscommon/ Galway deputy Denis Naughten who raised the matter in the Dail this week, asking the Minister for Justice what steps are underway to enhance the vital service in the rural areas affected.

Minister of State James Browne responded saying that it was a matter for Comreg and he would refer the deputy’s concerns on to Minister Eamon Ryan’s Dept.

Deputy Naughten has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the problem and potential solutions.