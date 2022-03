The price of a litre of petrol in Ireland has gone above 2 euro for the first time.

Maxol's M3 Mulhuddart service station in Dublin was charging 200 cents per litre for a premium petrol product at one point yesterday.

AA Ireland had recently been predicting the price would exceed the 2 euro barrier.

Kevin McPartland, the chief executive of Fuels for Ireland, says the Ukraine-Russia conflict is a big factor.