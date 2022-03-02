Four festivals in Mayo are to receive funding from The Arts Council.

Under the second round of applications for the Festival Investment Scheme, grants are being allocated to 78 festivals and events across 22 counties.

In Mayo, the Westport Festival of Chamber Music will receive €33,500 with €26,400 for the Westival - Westport Music & Arts Festival.

€20,000 has been allocated for Scoil Acla in Achill, and €7,000 for the Clare Island Folk Festival.

The Arts Council says festivals play a central role in the life of their communities, and the events being supported this year will play their part in bringing communities back together again, reflecting their stories, histories and experiences though the arts.