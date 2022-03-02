The first of four meetings for Mayo farmers in relation to the Common Agricultural Policy will be held tomorrow night in Hineys of Crossmolina at 8pm.

The meetings are being organised by the Rural Ireland Organisation, which is planning four meetings over the next 4 weeks in Crossmolina, to outline the changes coming down the road for farmers under the new CAP.

The group says a qualified agricultural consultant and an ecologist will address the meetings, and help to outline the main points of Ireland's 800-page CAP strategic plan.

Spokesman for the Rural Ireland Organisation Gerry Loftus says we're at a critical juncture in agriculture in the West of Ireland, and farmers need to understand what challenges and choices lie ahead for them.