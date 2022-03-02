A motion calling on Mayo County Council to implore the Agriculture Minister to intervene in the fertiliser price crisis received the full backing of councillors.

Belmullet Councillor Sean Carey tabled the motion, which calls on the Minister to provide a subsidy of 250 euro per tonne of fertiliser to all farmers.

The timeframe of the subsidy would be from the 1st of January until the 30th of June this year and would be capped at a maximum of 10 tonne per farmer.

The Fianna Fail councillor says that if moves are not taken now to tackle the fertiliser price crisis then farmers would have to sell their stock.

Councillor Sean Carey told Midwest News that there will be a fodder shortage next winter if this measure is not introduced.