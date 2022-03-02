Mohamed Ouchbakou has been appointed head pastry chef at the Ashford Castle hotel in Cong, Co Mayo

With a career that spans more than 25 years, Mohamed joins Ashford Castle from the 5-star Le Paradis hotel in Mauritius. The French national has worked alongside Marco Pierre White and Dylan McGrath. Mohamed also spent many years in Dublin working at renowned restaurants including Peacock Alley and The Tea Rooms at The Clarence.

In addition to Michelin star and fine dining restaurants, Mohamed ran and owned his own pastry shop and wholesale supply business, Crème de la Crème, in London and Dublin.

He joins Ashford Castle following the appointment of former resort executive head pastry chef, Paula Stakelum to the role of Director of Chocolate and Patissere at Red Carnation Hotels.

A two-time winner of Best Chef at the World Master Chef Competition, Mohamed is a keen athlete and enjoys listening to classical music.