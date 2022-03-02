The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has confirmed that GMIT’s Dr. Orla Flynn will be the new President of the Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

Dr. Flynn is the fourth-ever female to become President of an Irish University.

Fine Gael TD for Mayo, Alan Dillon, has welcomed her appointment saying it firmly sets the Atlantic Technological University on a good footing as it becomes operational in just 29 days time.

Congratulating Dr Flynn on her appointment, the deputy says he’s confident that she will lead Atlantic Technological University on a journey of transformation for the west and north-west region.

“In particular, her past experience as President of GMIT will help ensure there is a strong emphasis on strengthening the links between community and the university, particularly here in Mayo.”, he said.