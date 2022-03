Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision near Dunmore.

The incident happened at around 11 o’clock this morning on the Tuam road just outside of Dunmore Town.

Midwest News understands that one vehicle was involved in this collision.

The road is currently closed while Gardaí remove debris, but it is expected that it will reopen to traffic shortly.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries to report.