Ashes are being distributed on foreheads again for the first time in two years, today - Ash Wednesday. The practice had been paused during Covid restrictions.

Large numbers of people are reported to have attended morning Masses today, right across the region.

The Parish Priest of Knock, Fr Richard Gibbons says Knock is busy today and he is delighted to be welcoming pilgrims to the Shrine today Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

On Sunday next (6th March) at 12 noon Mass will be celebrated by the Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy in the Basilica, at Knock Shrine to pray for peace in Ukraine and for an end to the war.

Everyone is invited to attend.

This lunchtime Midwest News Edirtor Teresa O'Malley has been speaking to Fr Richard and began by asking him about t the return of the distribution of ashes on foreheads today...

The Mass will be available online on the Knock Shrine website www.knockshrine.ie