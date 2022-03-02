In an attempt to address the concerns of many elderly and rural residents in county Sligo, following the vicious attack on Tom Niland in Skreen, last January, a motion will go before next Monday’s meeting of Sligo County Council.

A group of elected councillors have put down a motion calling for funding of €100,000 for a pilot scheme to upgrade CCTV systems at a range of locations located on various access roads in the county.

73-year old Tom Niland was attacked in his home, located along the N59 road, on January 18th last. He remains on life support at Sligo University Hospital.

The councillors are calling for individual grants of €1,000 to upgrade cameras to include night time number plate recognition in key locations

Enniscrone based councillor Michael Clarke says it’s well known that criminals avoid areas where there are such cameras.

Councillor Clarke has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about why councillors are proposing this pilot scheme…