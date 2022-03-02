160,000 euro in funding has been approved for the Belleek Gate Lodge in Ballina under the Government’s historic towns funding project.

That was confirmed by Mayo Deputy Dara Calleary, who says this will go towards the continued refurbishment work at this location.

The Fianna Fail TD says that this is in addition to the 95,000 euro in funding secured for stage one of the works last year.

The former Minister also says that there are moves to use the building as the residence for someone involved with cultural life in Ballina.

Deputy Calleary told Midwest News that it’s a great boost for this iconic structure in North Mayo...