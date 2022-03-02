The memory of Fred Conlon was commemorated last Thursday, as family, friends and former students and colleagues gathered in IT Sligo library.

This was to witness the officially unveiling of a sculpture by the renowned artist marking fifty years of IT Sligo.

Influenced by the landscape of his beloved Sligo, the sculpture named “Casadh Na Gaelai” or “Turning of the Moon”, was generously donated to the institute by his wife Kathleen and family.

The sculpture installed in a courtyard outside the institute’s library is the artist’s copy in bronze of an original piece made of granite, located in Wicklow.

Fred Conlon was a former lecturer at IT Sligo and initiated the sculpture department in the fledgling Art Department when he joined in 1972.

Over the next 15 years, he would inspire the next generation of artists, generously sharing his talent, knowledge and skills.

Many students would later become nationally and internationally renowned artists in their own right and would remain lifelong friends with Fred.

Former students joined in the ceremony including Eileen McDonagh who shared her fond memories of her former tutor and mentor with the audience.

In 1987 Fred took early retirement from the college to pursue a full-time career as a sculptor until his untimely illness and death in 2005.

Former Minister and member of the Governing Body of IT Sligo, Ray MacSharry officially unveiled the sculpture saying it was a fitting installation as the institute goes through another transition towards a Technological University in April.

Fred Conlon was born in Killeenduff, Easkey, Co. Sligo in 1943.

Growing up he attended Killeenduff National School and Easkey Vocational School, before being awarded a scholarship to the National college of Art, where he studied to become a sculptor.

After graduating from NCAD Fred taught Art for a short while in Navan Vocational School before taking up a position as Assistant Professor of Sculpture in NCAD.

His work has been commissioned all over Ireland with arguably his most famous work being the eight foot sculpture of Charles Stuart Parnell to mark the 100 anniversary of his death in 1991.

He was also commissioned overseas with sculptures as far away as Japan, a testament to his talent and universal appeal.

IT Sligo will join with GMIT and Letterkenny IT in April to become the newly formed Atlantic Technological University.