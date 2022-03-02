Workers should have wider grounds to appeal if their request for remote working's refused.

That's according to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, which will tell TDs and Senators later that proposed new laws will be "utterly pointless" otherwise.

Employers body IBEC, which is also due before the Enterprise Committee, will question whether the Right to Request Remote Work Bill's the best way of promoting the practice.

Head of Social Policy at ICTU, Dr Laura Bambrick, says the legislation as it stands favours the employer at every turn