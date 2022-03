Two gardai and three sergeants got over 50,000 euro each in overtime last year.

According to freedom of information figures, one officer got 61,000 euro.

The total bill for Garda overtime in 2021 was 114 million euro - nearly 15 million more than the previous year.

Sligo Leitrim TD and Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, is calling for a review into the spending.