Daily Million players in Mayo are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after a player in Mayo won the top prize of €1 million in this afternoon’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at a store in the county and it will reveal the exact winning selling location in the coming days.

They have become the 12th National Lottery millionaire so far this year and the second player in Mayo following the record €19.06m jackpot win in Castlebar in January.

The winning numbers from this afternoon’s draw were:

04, 11, 16, 29, 31, 39 and the bonus 30.

The Mayo winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.