The Taoiseach has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a thug and a bully who is committing war crimes.

Micheál Martin said Ireland would fully enforce EU sanctions and is targeting Russian money held in companies based in the IFSC.

He's said Ireland needs to keep channels of communication open with Russia and any decision to expel the ambassador will be made at an EU level.

But Micheál Martin says the Government is unequivocal in its condemnation of Russia's invasion..