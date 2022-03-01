The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is extremely busy with more than 250 people attending the department yesterday. Along with the ongoing bed pressures, this is resulting in long delays for patients who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment.

The hospital is apologising for the significant delays being experienced by patients who are on trolleys in the Emergency Department and Acute Medical Unit while waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

Hospital management is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Westdoc GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

For minor injuries, the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm every day to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.