Local people who are blind or vision impaired are invited to attend NCBI’s Western Region Local Advocacy Network Meeting on Monday 21st March from 2-3pm.

The Local Advocacy Network provides a platform for people in the community to work together to break down the barriers they are facing in their area.

You can find out more about the Local Advocacy Network, including the link to register to attend on www.ncbi.ie, by calling 1800 911 250 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .