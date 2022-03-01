A Mayo venue features in Ireland’s top wedding venues for large wedding celebrations with over 200 guests, as compiled by SaveMyDay.ie.

The website was launched in 2021 to showcase “unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party spaces”.

Tourmakeady’s, Paddy’s Bar & Restaurant is included in the latest compilation.

Catering for nuptials up to 200 guests and set along the shores of Lough Mask, Paddy’s Bar and Restaurant is described as a location where couples and their guests can enjoy both the indoor and outdoor spaces available.