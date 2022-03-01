The Ukrainian flag is to be flown at Galway County Hall and City Hall as a mark of solidarity to the people of the Ukraine.

Both Councils unanimously supported the gesture of support at their monthly meetings yesterday.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Peter Keaveney said the images of a Russian tank breaking a car into rubble in the Ukraine resurrected scenes from terrible times in Europe in the past, while the City Mayor Collette Connolly said that an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation was an affront to democracy and to civilisation.

The flag of Ukraine will be raised at Galway city Hall this lunchtime and will remain flying until and when there is a ceasefire. While the Ukrainian flag will be raised at Galway County Council Offices from tomorrow.

Cathaoirleach Keaveney has been speaking to Midwest News about the gestures…