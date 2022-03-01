A Mayo-born writer has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature.

The prize recognises emerging fiction writers from the EU and beyond.

Ireland's nominee is Tadhg Mac Dhonnagain for his book "Madame Lazare".

Tadhg - a writer, publisher and musician - was born in Aghamore, Co Mayo and lives in Connemara.

"Madame Lazare" was among the winners at the An Post Irish Book Awards, and won Best Irish Language Book of the Year in 2021.

The book is published by Spiddal based, Futa Fata.

Fourteen countries from across Europe have nominated one novel each to represent their country, and the winner will be announced during the opening ceremony at the Paris Book Fair on 21 April next.

Speaking to Midwest News, Tadhg said it's an honour to be nominated for such a prestigious European award....