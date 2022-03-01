Motorists in Galway and Sligo are among those caught for speeding during National Slow Down Day, which is in place since 7am this morning.

In the first two hours, 123 vehicles were detected speeding out of almost 25,000 checked.

In Galway, a motorist was detected driving at 78 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the N6 at Baile An Phoill, while in Mountbellew, a motorist was travelling at 78 km/hour in a 60 km zone.

In Sligo, a driver was travelling at 69 km/h in a 50 km zone on the N15 at Ballinphull, Cliffoney.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits, in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions on roads.