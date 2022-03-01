30 new jobs will be formally announced by the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at a Castlebar based company this Friday.

As the Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment and the Fine Gael Leader , Leo Varadkar will be in Mayo on Friday for a number of different engagements.

He will get his visit underway at GMIT Castlebar campus at 11am to launch the West Regional Enterprise Plan.

Then at 1pm, he will be at MCC (Multi-Colour Corporation), located at the Business Park on the Breaffy Road, Castlebar, where he will announce 30 new jobs. The digital technology company will announce a 4 million euro investment at its Castlebar facility. MCC is one of the largest label solutions providers in the world and the company established an Irish presence when it acquired the former Cashin Print Service in the county town a number of years ago.

The Tanaiste will then travel on to Westport and will attend a Fine Gael party event at 4.30pm at Knockranny House Hotel.

At 7pm he is back in Castlebar at the TF Royal Theatre where he will meet local party councillors and Oireachtas members.

His visit will conclude at the same venue at 8pm, for a Fine Gael Constituency AGM.