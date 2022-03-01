A Co Roscommon Garda who's based in Cavan is recovering after being seriously assaulted in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It happened at 2am in Blacklion, when Garda Padraig Scott, a native of Tulsk and former Roscommon footballer, stopped a car near Loughan House open prison.

The 29-year-old Garda had a gun pointed at him and was attacked and doused in petrol.

He managed to raise the alarm, and the regional armed support unit rushed to the scene where they found their colleague in a disorientated state.

Gardai say there was a strong smell of a flammable accelerant in the air and on his uniform, and he was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment for physical injuries.

Gardai are still trying to establish a motive for the assault.

Roscommon-based Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy is to raise questions about the incident in the Seanad this afternoon.

Speaking to Midwest News, Senator Murphy said this was a vicious attack on a well-known and popular Garda....