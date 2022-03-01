Madame Lazare by Mayo man Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, has been nominated for the European Prize for Literature, 2022.

The book is published by Spiddal based, Futa Fata.

Fourteen countries from across Europe have nominated one novel each to represent their country. The ultimate winner, as well as five special mentions in various categories, will be announced during the opening ceremony at the Paris Book Fair on 21 April 2022.

Madame Lazare is a contemporary story that spans Europe. Starting on the edge of the Atlantic in the Aran Islands, the unravelling of familial secrets takes the reader from Brussels to Paris and back to the west coast of Ireland.

Madame Lazare won the An Post Irish Book Awards, Best Irish Language Book of the Year 2021, and was shortlisted for Gradam Uí Shuilleabháin 2021.